Balikatan 2026: Group sail

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A CH-47 Chinook, assigned to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Osumi-class tank landing ship JS Shimokita (LST 4002), lands on the flight deck of Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during Exercise Balikatan 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John B. Hetherington)