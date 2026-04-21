Balikatan 2026: Group sail

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Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FFG 15), front, Royal Australian Navy, Anzac-class frigate HMAS Toowoomba (FFH 156), and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Murasame-class destroyer JS Ikazuchi (DD 107), cruise in formation with ships from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, JMSDF, RAN, Royal Canadian Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Navy during the group sail exercise for Exercise Balikatan 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John B. Hetherington)