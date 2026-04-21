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    Fort McCoy earns another U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer Award [Image 5 of 7]

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    Fort McCoy earns another U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer Award

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, places a U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer on the garrison flag pole April 23, 2026, during a garrison town hall meeting in building 905 a Fort McCoy, Wis. The U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer Award is a unit recognition rooted in the Army’s long-standing emphasis on protecting Soldiers while maintaining readiness. Established under the Army’s safety program and overseen by the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, the streamer is awarded to units that demonstrate a sustained commitment to accident prevention and risk management. Rather than recognizing a single event, it reflects consistent performance over time.
    To earn the streamer, a unit must typically complete 12 consecutive months without a Class A or Class B accident—the most serious categories involving fatalities, permanent disabilities, or significant property damage. In addition, the unit must maintain strong safety practices, including proper training completion and adherence to risk management procedures across all operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 23:34
    Photo ID: 9641370
    VIRIN: 260423-A-OK556-7326
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort McCoy earns another U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer Award [Image 7 of 7], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort McCoy earns another U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer Award
    Fort McCoy earns another U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer Award
    Fort McCoy earns another U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer Award
    Fort McCoy earns another U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer Award
    Fort McCoy earns another U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer Award
    Fort McCoy earns another U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer Award
    Fort McCoy earns another U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer Award

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    Fort McCoy earns another U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer Award; presented during April 2026 town hall

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