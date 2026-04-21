Fort McCoy earns another U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer Award

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Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, places a U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer on the garrison flag pole April 23, 2026, during a garrison town hall meeting in building 905 a Fort McCoy, Wis. The U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer Award is a unit recognition rooted in the Army’s long-standing emphasis on protecting Soldiers while maintaining readiness. Established under the Army’s safety program and overseen by the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, the streamer is awarded to units that demonstrate a sustained commitment to accident prevention and risk management. Rather than recognizing a single event, it reflects consistent performance over time.

To earn the streamer, a unit must typically complete 12 consecutive months without a Class A or Class B accident—the most serious categories involving fatalities, permanent disabilities, or significant property damage. In addition, the unit must maintain strong safety practices, including proper training completion and adherence to risk management procedures across all operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)