Fort McCoy earns another U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer Award; presented during April 2026 town hall

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, places a U.S....... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, places a U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer on the garrison flag pole April 23, 2026, during a garrison town hall meeting in building 905 a Fort McCoy, Wis. The U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer Award is a unit recognition rooted in the Army’s long-standing emphasis on protecting Soldiers while maintaining readiness. Established under the Army’s safety program and overseen by the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, the streamer is awarded to units that demonstrate a sustained commitment to accident prevention and risk management. Rather than recognizing a single event, it reflects consistent performance over time. To earn the streamer, a unit must typically complete 12 consecutive months without a Class A or Class B accident—the most serious categories involving fatalities, permanent disabilities, or significant property damage. In addition, the unit must maintain strong safety practices, including proper training completion and adherence to risk management procedures across all operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, placed a U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer on the garrison flag pole April 23, 2026, during a garrison town hall meeting in building 905 a Fort McCoy, Wis.



The U.S. Army Excellence Safety Streamer Award is a unit recognition rooted in the Army’s long-standing emphasis on protecting Soldiers while maintaining readiness. Established under the Army’s safety program and overseen by the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, the streamer is awarded to units that demonstrate a sustained commitment to accident prevention and risk management. Rather than recognizing a single event, it reflects consistent performance over time.



To earn the streamer, a unit must typically complete 12 consecutive months without a Class A or Class B accident — the most serious categories involving fatalities, permanent disabilities, or significant property damage.



In addition, the unit must maintain strong safety practices, including proper training completion and adherence to risk management procedures across all operations, said Fort McCoy Installation Safety Manager Ed De Leon with the Installation Safety Office.



Army Safety officials state the award itself takes the form of a streamer attached to the unit’s guidon or organizational colors, making it a visible symbol of collective discipline and leadership. It signifies that the entire formation—from junior Soldiers to senior leaders—has contributed to a culture where hazards are identified, risks are controlled, and standards are enforced.



According to the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, the streamer represents more than the absence of accidents; it reflects an active, engaged approach to safety that preserves combat power and ensures mission success. Units must continue to meet the criteria to retain the recognition, reinforcing that safety excellence is an ongoing responsibility rather than a one-time achievement.



Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.”



The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”



And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”