Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy

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Workers with a contractor complete work April 24 2026, to construct a large parking area on the cantonment area for the at Wisconsin Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES) at FortMcCoy, Wis. The new parking area, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works, will allow MATES to move hundreds of pieces of equipment from an area that's deemed to close to a training range. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)