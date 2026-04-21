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    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 12]

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    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Workers with a contractor complete work April 24 2026, to construct a large parking area on the cantonment area for the at Wisconsin Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES) at FortMcCoy, Wis. The new parking area, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works, will allow MATES to move hundreds of pieces of equipment from an area that's deemed to close to a training range. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 22:18
    Photo ID: 9641172
    VIRIN: 260425-A-OK556-4887
    Resolution: 3469x1620
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy [Image 12 of 12], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy
    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy
    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy
    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy
    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy
    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy
    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy
    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy
    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction
    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy
    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy
    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction

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    Fort McCoy
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin National Guard

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