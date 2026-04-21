Photo Story: Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with a contractor complete work April 24 2026, to construct a large parking...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with a contractor complete work April 24 2026, to construct a large parking area on the cantonment area for the at Wisconsin Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES) at FortMcCoy, Wis. The new parking area, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works, will allow MATES to move hundreds of pieces of equipment from an area that's deemed to close to a training range. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Workers with a contractor complete work April 24 2026, to construct a large parking area on the cantonment area for the at Wisconsin Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES) at FortMcCoy, Wis.



The new parking area, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works, will allow MATES to move hundreds of pieces of equipment from an area that's deemed to close to a training range.



Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.”



The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”



And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”