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    Photo Story: Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy

    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with a contractor complete work April 24 2026, to construct a large parking...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2026

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Workers with a contractor complete work April 24 2026, to construct a large parking area on the cantonment area for the at Wisconsin Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES) at FortMcCoy, Wis.

    The new parking area, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works, will allow MATES to move hundreds of pieces of equipment from an area that's deemed to close to a training range.

    Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.”

    The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”

    And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 22:18
    Story ID: 563622
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 44
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Photo Story: Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction
    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy
    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy
    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy
    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy
    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy
    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction
    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy
    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy
    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy
    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy
    Parking area for Wisconsin National Guard’s MATES under construction at Fort McCoy

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    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin National Guard

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