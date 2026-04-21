USS Carl M. Levin conducts training operations

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PACIFIC OCEAN (April 22, 2026) U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Shaun Cox, senior enlisted leader of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), observes training operations in the pilot house of Carl M. Levin, April 22, 2026. Carl M. Levin, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isabelle Dial).