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    USS Carl M. Levin conducts training operations [Image 3 of 3]

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    USS Carl M. Levin conducts training operations

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isabelle Dial 

    USS CARL M. LEVIN (DDG 120)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 22, 2026) U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Shaun Cox, senior enlisted leader of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), observes training operations in the pilot house of Carl M. Levin, April 22, 2026. Carl M. Levin, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isabelle Dial).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 21:23
    Photo ID: 9641131
    VIRIN: 260422-N-NR756-1041
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Carl M. Levin conducts training operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Isabelle Dial, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Carl M. Levin sails in formation with USS Charleston and USS Decatur
    USS Carl M. Levin conducts visual information training
    USS Carl M. Levin conducts training operations

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