USS Carl M. Levin sails in formation with USS Charleston and USS Decatur

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PACIFIC OCEAN (April 22, 2026) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), front, sails in formation with Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), middle, and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73), back, during an exercise, April 22, 2026. Carl M. Levin, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isabelle Dial).