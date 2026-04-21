USS Carl M. Levin conducts visual information training

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PACIFIC OCEAN (April 22, 2026) U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Mariela Alexander, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), takes photographs during visual information training, April 22, 2026. Carl M. Levin, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isabelle Dial).