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    Fort Hamilton honors workforce excellence, marks SAAPM during quarterly awards ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

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    Fort Hamilton honors workforce excellence, marks SAAPM during quarterly awards ceremony

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Soldiers and civilian employees of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton pose for a group photo with the vintage garrison flag April 17, 2026, on the Fort Hamilton installation grounds, Fort Hamilton, N.Y. The workforce gathered following a quarterly awards ceremony recognizing Soldiers and civilians for long-term federal service, mission support during the government shutdown and outstanding professional development. The workforce was authorized to wear denim at the all-hands event in observance of Denim Day as part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 16:03
    Photo ID: 9641021
    VIRIN: 260417-A-LO645-2692
    Resolution: 2048x1207
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Hamilton honors workforce excellence, marks SAAPM during quarterly awards ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Hamilton honors workforce excellence, marks SAAPM during quarterly awards ceremony
    Fort Hamilton honors workforce excellence, marks SAAPM during quarterly awards ceremony
    Fort Hamilton honors workforce excellence, marks SAAPM during quarterly awards ceremony
    Fort Hamilton honors workforce excellence, marks SAAPM during quarterly awards ceremony

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    Fort Hamilton recognizes Soldiers, civilians for excellence at quarterly awards ceremony

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    IMCOM
    Readiness
    SAAPM
    Army Civilians
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Award Ceremony

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