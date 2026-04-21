Fort Hamilton honors workforce excellence, marks SAAPM during quarterly awards ceremony

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Soldiers and civilian employees of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton pose for a group photo with the vintage garrison flag April 17, 2026, on the Fort Hamilton installation grounds, Fort Hamilton, N.Y. The workforce gathered following a quarterly awards ceremony recognizing Soldiers and civilians for long-term federal service, mission support during the government shutdown and outstanding professional development. The workforce was authorized to wear denim at the all-hands event in observance of Denim Day as part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office)