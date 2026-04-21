Fort Hamilton honors workforce excellence, marks SAAPM during quarterly awards ceremony

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From left, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander Col. Melissa Cantwell and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding (R), present a Department of the Army Certificate of Appreciation to Mark Getman, public affairs specialist, during a quarterly awards ceremony April 17, 2026, at the Fort Hamilton Club, Fort Hamilton, N.Y. Getman was recognized for outstanding performance and professional development, including completion of the Public Affairs Communication and Strategy Qualification Course at the Defense Information School. The workforce wore denim in observance of Denim Day as part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Army photo by Susan Blair/Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office)