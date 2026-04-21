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    Fort Hamilton honors workforce excellence, marks SAAPM during quarterly awards ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

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    Fort Hamilton honors workforce excellence, marks SAAPM during quarterly awards ceremony

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Susan Blair 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    From left, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander Col. Melissa Cantwell and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding (R), present a Department of the Army Certificate of Appreciation to Mark Getman, public affairs specialist, during a quarterly awards ceremony April 17, 2026, at the Fort Hamilton Club, Fort Hamilton, N.Y. Getman was recognized for outstanding performance and professional development, including completion of the Public Affairs Communication and Strategy Qualification Course at the Defense Information School. The workforce wore denim in observance of Denim Day as part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Army photo by Susan Blair/Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 16:02
    Photo ID: 9641018
    VIRIN: 260417-A-XR745-7845
    Resolution: 2048x1484
    Size: 739.66 KB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: FORT HAMILTON, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    Fort Hamilton honors workforce excellence, marks SAAPM during quarterly awards ceremony
    Fort Hamilton honors workforce excellence, marks SAAPM during quarterly awards ceremony
    Fort Hamilton honors workforce excellence, marks SAAPM during quarterly awards ceremony
    Fort Hamilton honors workforce excellence, marks SAAPM during quarterly awards ceremony

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    awards ceremony
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