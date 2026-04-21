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    Fort Hamilton honors workforce excellence, marks SAAPM during quarterly awards ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

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    Fort Hamilton honors workforce excellence, marks SAAPM during quarterly awards ceremony

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    From left, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander Col. Melissa Cantwell and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding present Department of the Army certificates of achievement to Sgt. Hernan Hernandez, second from left, and Sgt. Jailen Webber, third from left, during a quarterly awards ceremony April 17, 2026, at the Fort Hamilton Club, Fort Hamilton, N.Y. Hernandez and Webber were recognized for exceptional support to the Fort Hamilton community during the government shutdown, ensuring essential services and communications continued without interruption. The workforce was authorized to wear denim at the all-hands event in observance of Denim Day as part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 16:02
    Photo ID: 9641019
    VIRIN: 260417-A-LO645-8935
    Resolution: 2048x1645
    Size: 773.43 KB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Hamilton honors workforce excellence, marks SAAPM during quarterly awards ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Hamilton honors workforce excellence, marks SAAPM during quarterly awards ceremony
    Fort Hamilton honors workforce excellence, marks SAAPM during quarterly awards ceremony
    Fort Hamilton honors workforce excellence, marks SAAPM during quarterly awards ceremony
    Fort Hamilton honors workforce excellence, marks SAAPM during quarterly awards ceremony

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