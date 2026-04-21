Fort Hamilton honors workforce excellence, marks SAAPM during quarterly awards ceremony

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From left, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander Col. Melissa Cantwell and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding present Department of the Army certificates of achievement to Sgt. Hernan Hernandez, second from left, and Sgt. Jailen Webber, third from left, during a quarterly awards ceremony April 17, 2026, at the Fort Hamilton Club, Fort Hamilton, N.Y. Hernandez and Webber were recognized for exceptional support to the Fort Hamilton community during the government shutdown, ensuring essential services and communications continued without interruption. The workforce was authorized to wear denim at the all-hands event in observance of Denim Day as part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office)