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    Photos from "the box": exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 [Image 2 of 14]

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    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Matson 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    An Autel ADM4 drone operated by the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, sits in the grass at Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, April 25, 2026, during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07. The Combined Resolve series is the only training environment where lessons from ongoing ground wars in the same region are fed directly into U.S. Army scenarios, allowing units to validate against the changing nature of real-world large-scale ground combat operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan C. Matson, 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 15:15
    Photo ID: 9640970
    VIRIN: 260424-A-LD390-4112
    Resolution: 5766x3739
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Photos from "the box": exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 [Image 14 of 14], by CSM Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07

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    Hohenfels
    JMRC
    Stronger Together
    VCorps
    7ATC
    CombinedResolve

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