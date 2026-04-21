(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photos from "the box": exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 [Image 1 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Matson 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joseph McDonald, 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, videotapes the flight of an Autel ADM4 drone through smoke during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 at Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, April 25, 2026. The Combined Resolve series is the only training environment where lessons from ongoing ground wars in the same region are fed directly into U.S. Army scenarios, allowing units to validate against the changing nature of real-world large-scale ground combat operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan C. Matson, 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 15:11
    Photo ID: 9640952
    VIRIN: 260424-A-LD390-2313
    Resolution: 4567x2614
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photos from "the box": exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 [Image 14 of 14], by CSM Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07
    Photos from &quot;the box&quot;: exercise Combined Resolve 26-07

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hohenfels
    JMRC
    Stronger Together
    VCorps
    7ATC
    CombinedResolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery