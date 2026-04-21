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U.S. Army Spc. Kirk Jones, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, flies an Autel ADM4 drone April 25, 2026, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07. The Combined Resolve series is the only training environment where lessons from ongoing ground wars in the same region are fed directly into U.S. Army scenarios, allowing units to validate against the changing nature of real-world large-scale ground combat operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan C. Matson, 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)