81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony

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U.S. Army Col. Stephen C. Flanagan, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, shakes hands with a member of the German government at Flossenburg concentration camp, Aug. 26, 2026, in Flossenburg, Germany. U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 90th Infantry Division liberated the camp on April 23, 1945. 7th ATC provides a color guard every year as part of the liberation ceremony.