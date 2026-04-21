81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Terry R. Tillis, left, commanding general of 7th Army Training Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Paul M. Fedorisin, center, senior enlisted advisor for 7th Army Training Command, and U.S. Army Col. Stephen C. Flanagan, right, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, salute to pay tribute at a commemoration stone for Americans who lost their lives during the Holocaust in the Valley of Death at Flossenburg concentration camp, Aug. 26, 2026, in Flossenburg, Germany. U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 90th Infantry Division liberated the camp on April 23, 1945. 7th ATC provides a color guard every year as part of the liberation ceremony.