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    81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony [Image 7 of 10]

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    81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony

    GERMANY

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Capt. John Stephens 

    7th Army Training Command

    A commemoration stone for Americans who lost their lives during the Holocaust sits in the Valley of Death at Flossenburg concentration camp, Aug. 26, 2026, in Flossenburg, Germany. U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 90th Infantry Division liberated the camp on April 23, 1945. 7th ATC provides a color guard every year as part of the liberation ceremony.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 12:43
    Photo ID: 9640892
    VIRIN: 260425-A-XU624-7090
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by CPT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony
    81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony
    81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony
    81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony
    81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony
    81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony
    81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony

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