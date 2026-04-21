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    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 12 of 12]

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    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection

    SWANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Battani 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, conduct an “Elephant Walk” as the final exercise during an Air Combat Command Combat Readiness Inspection, April 26, 2026, in Swanton, Ohio. Combat Readiness Inspections are designed to test a unit’s capabilities, effectiveness and efficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Nicholas Battani)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 11:58
    Photo ID: 9640838
    VIRIN: 260426-Z-XO039-1914
    Resolution: 6867x4578
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection
    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection

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