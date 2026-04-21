180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection

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U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, conduct an “Elephant Walk” as the final exercise during an Air Combat Command Combat Readiness Inspection, April 26, 2026, in Swanton, Ohio. Combat Readiness Inspections are designed to test a unit’s capabilities, effectiveness and efficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Nicholas Battani)