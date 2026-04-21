U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, conduct an “Elephant Walk” as the final exercise during an Air Combat Command Combat Readiness Inspection, April 26, 2026, in Swanton, Ohio. Combat Readiness Inspections are designed to test a unit’s capabilities, effectiveness and efficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Nicholas Battani)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 11:58
|Photo ID:
|9640837
|VIRIN:
|260426-Z-XO039-1663
|Resolution:
|7589x5059
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.