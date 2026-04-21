Soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct medical operations in the battalion aid station during Falcon Forge, a battalion level exercise in Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, April 15, 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Matthew Masani.)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 04:32
|Photo ID:
|9640547
|VIRIN:
|260415-A-FV695-9592
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Falcon Forge [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Matthew Masani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.