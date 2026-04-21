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    Falcon Forge [Image 10 of 12]

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    Falcon Forge

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Masani 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, conduct a live-fire exercise with the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System during Falcon Forge, a battalion level exercise in Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, April 21, 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Matthew Masani.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 04:32
    Photo ID: 9640545
    VIRIN: 260421-A-FV695-7297
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Falcon Forge [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Matthew Masani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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