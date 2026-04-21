Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, conduct a live-fire exercise with the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System during Falcon Forge, a battalion level exercise in Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, April 22, 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Matthew Masani.)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 04:32
|Photo ID:
|9640544
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-FV695-9194
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Falcon Forge [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Matthew Masani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.