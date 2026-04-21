Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID load Humvee, howitzer onto C-130J

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Richard Johnson, a loadmaster assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, guides a U.S. Army Humvee with attached M101A1 105 mm howitzer assigned to 25th Infantry Division onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 24, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)