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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID load Humvee, howitzer onto C-130J [Image 3 of 9]

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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID load Humvee, howitzer onto C-130J

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing and U.S. Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division prepare to load a Humvee with attached M101A1 105 mm howitzer onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 24, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 03:48
    Photo ID: 9640537
    VIRIN: 260424-F-BO786-1068
    Resolution: 5401x3601
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH
    Web Views: 42
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID load Humvee, howitzer onto C-130J [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID load Humvee, howitzer onto C-130J
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID load Humvee, howitzer onto C-130J
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID load Humvee, howitzer onto C-130J
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID load Humvee, howitzer onto C-130J
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID load Humvee, howitzer onto C-130J
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID load Humvee, howitzer onto C-130J
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID load Humvee, howitzer onto C-130J
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID load Humvee, howitzer onto C-130J
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID load Humvee, howitzer onto C-130J

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    Balikatan 2026

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