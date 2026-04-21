Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID load Humvee, howitzer onto C-130J

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Auriemma, left, gunnery sergeant assigned to 25th Infantry Division, operates a Humvee with attached M101A1 105 mm howitzer for load onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 24, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)