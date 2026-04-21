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    UMSL launches first-of-its-kind Army LPN-to-BSN Bridge program to strengthen Army Reserve, nursing pipeline and readiness [Image 7 of 8]

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    UMSL launches first-of-its-kind Army LPN-to-BSN Bridge program to strengthen Army Reserve, nursing pipeline and readiness

    ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz 

    807th Theater Medical Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Stephanie Berry, a practical nursing specialist (68C) assigned to the 303rd Field Hospital, tours the University of Missouri–St. Louis College of Nursing as a prospective student for the new Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) bridging program, April 22, 2026. The program allows qualified Army LPNs to build on their military training and pursue a BSN through an accelerated, four-semester pathway. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 01:29
    Photo ID: 9640475
    VIRIN: 260422-A-OQ463-1303
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.46 MB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, UMSL launches first-of-its-kind Army LPN-to-BSN Bridge program to strengthen Army Reserve, nursing pipeline and readiness [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    UMSL launches first-of-its-kind Army LPN-to-BSN Bridge program to strengthen Army Reserve, nursing pipeline and readiness
    UMSL launches first-of-its-kind Army LPN-to-BSN Bridge program to strengthen Army Reserve, nursing pipeline and readiness
    UMSL launches first-of-its-kind Army LPN-to-BSN Bridge program to strengthen Army Reserve, nursing pipeline and readiness
    UMSL launches first-of-its-kind Army LPN-to-BSN Bridge program to strengthen Army Reserve, nursing pipeline and readiness
    UMSL launches first-of-its-kind Army LPN-to-BSN Bridge program to strengthen Army Reserve, nursing pipeline and readiness
    UMSL launches first-of-its-kind Army LPN-to-BSN Bridge program to strengthen Army Reserve, nursing pipeline and readiness
    UMSL launches first-of-its-kind Army LPN-to-BSN Bridge program to strengthen Army Reserve, nursing pipeline and readiness
    UMSL launches first-of-its-kind Army LPN-to-BSN Bridge program to strengthen Army Reserve, nursing pipeline and readiness

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    ARMEDCOM
    68C
    807th TMC
    medical
    nursing
    college

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