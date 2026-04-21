U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Kurt Callas, left, and Spc. Stephanie Berry, right, both practical nursing specialists (68C) assigned to the 303rd Field Hospital, tour the University of Missouri–St. Louis College of Nursing as prospective students for the new Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) bridging program, April 22, 2026. The program allows qualified Army LPNs to build on their military training and pursue a BSN through an accelerated, four-semester pathway. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 01:29
|Photo ID:
|9640474
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-OQ463-1263
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.23 MB
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UMSL launches first-of-its-kind Army LPN-to-BSN Bridge program to strengthen Army Reserve, nursing pipeline and readiness [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.