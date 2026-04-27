UMSL launches first-of-its-kind Army LPN-to-BSN Bridge program to strengthen Army Reserve, nursing pipeline and readiness

Photo By Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz | U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Kathleen A. Clary, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Medical Command, center, poses with Army Reserve Soldiers including those assigned to the 303rd Field Hospital during a press conference announcing a new Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) bridging program at the University of Missouri–St. Louis (UMSL), April 22, 2026. The program enables Army practical nursing specialists (MOS 68C) to apply their military training toward a BSN degree through an accelerated pathway, strengthening the military medical workforce and supporting healthcare readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz) see less | View Image Page

ST. LOUIS — Army Reserve Soldiers of the St. Charles, Mo., based 303rd Field Hospital under the 807th Theater Medical Command, in tandem with U.S. Army Recruiting Division-based Soldiers and myriad Army Reserve Soldiers, took part in the inaugural The University of Missouri–St. Louis Licensed Practical Nurse-to-Bachelor of Science in Nursing bridge program here, April 22, 2026.

The program, designed for Soldiers trained as Military Occupational Specialty 68C practical nursing specialists, allows participants to build on their existing training regimen and transition efficiently into registered nurse roles with a BSN degree. Moreover, it created a direct pathway for U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers to advance their medical careers while strengthening both military readiness and the civilian health care workforce.

Leaders from the university, the U.S. Army, Army Reserve and the local medical community said the initiative fills a long-standing gap for experienced clinicians seeking career advancement without starting over academically.

“This program was born from the recognition that some of our most capable and committed nursing professionals have been waiting for a pathway that respects what they’ve already built,” said Dr. Steven Berberich, USML Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, during his opening remarks for the ceremony.

The program integrates prior military training into academic credit, reducing barriers for LPNs to earn their bachelor’s degree. It also accommodates the realities of working professionals by aligning coursework with military training requirements and offering flexible scheduling options.

For Army leaders, the initiative represents more than an academic opportunity — it is a readiness investment.

“This program matters because it creates a direct pathway for our Soldiers who are already trained, tested and committed to service to advance,” said U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Lynn Bowser, chief nurse for the 303rd Field Hospital.

“It strengthens readiness not only for today, but for the future,” Bowser said.

The program also supports the Army’s need for qualified nurses by developing a pipeline of clinically experienced leaders who understand both patient care and military operations.

University officials emphasized the broader impact on the regional health care system, noting the program helps address workforce shortages while improving patient care outcomes.

“We’re building a program that accelerates, recognizes prior learning and integrates experience into the curriculum,” said Dr. Alicia Hutchings, interim Dean of the College of Nursing at USML.

Dr. Hutchings said students entering the program bring years of hands-on experience from military and civilian health care environments, allowing them to move quickly into advanced roles upon graduation.

For U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Stephanie Berry, a practical nurse assigned to the 303rd Field Hospital, the program offers a seamless path forward.

“They made this program super seamless from going from a 68 Charlie to an RN and then having the option to commission,” Berry said. “It’s a fantastic opportunity.”

Berry said the program’s proximity and structure make it especially appealing, allowing her to continue serving while pursuing her degree.

Leaders said the collaboration between UMSL, Army ROTC and medical partners was critical to making the program a reality after more than a year of development and coordination.

The first cohort is expected to begin in fall 2026, with initial enrollment projections ranging from 30 to 50 students.

Officials said the program could serve as a model for institutions nationwide seeking to better align military training with academic advancement.

“This is the right program at the right time with the right people,” Dr. Berberich declared about the program.

By bridging military experience with higher education, the program aims to produce the next generation of Army Nurse Corps leaders while reinforcing the connection between service members and the communities they serve.