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Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle delivers remarks during the Washington D.C. Submarine Birthday Ball, April 25, 2026. This year marks the 126th submarine birthday, recognizing the U.S. Navy’s acquisition of the USS Holland (SS-1), and celebrating its contribution to naval history and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)