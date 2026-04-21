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    Washington D.C. Submarine Birthday Ball [Image 4 of 8]

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    Washington D.C. Submarine Birthday Ball

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman speaks with Chief Information System Technician, Submarines, Network Jessica French at the Washington D.C. Submarine Birthday Ball, April 25, 2026. This year marks the 126th submarine birthday, recognizing the U.S. Navy’s acquisition of the USS Holland (SS-1), and celebrating its contribution to naval history and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 00:48
    Photo ID: 9640454
    VIRIN: 260425-N-PC065-1031
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Washington D.C. Submarine Birthday Ball [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Washington D.C. Submarine Birthday Ball
    Washington D.C. Submarine Birthday Ball
    Washington D.C. Submarine Birthday Ball
    Washington D.C. Submarine Birthday Ball
    Washington D.C. Submarine Birthday Ball
    Washington D.C. Submarine Birthday Ball
    Washington D.C. Submarine Birthday Ball
    Washington D.C. Submarine Birthday Ball

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