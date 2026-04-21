Guests stand during remarks at the Washington D.C. Submarine Birthday Ball, April 25, 2026. This year marks the 126th submarine birthday, recognizing the U.S. Navy’s acquisition of the USS Holland (SS-1), and celebrating its contribution to naval history and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 00:48
|Photo ID:
|9640453
|VIRIN:
|260425-N-PC065-1020
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington D.C. Submarine Birthday Ball [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.