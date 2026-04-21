U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Buress, right, Thunderbirds 2/left wing pilot, and Master Sgt. Sandra Centeno, Thunderbirds First Sgt., speak with students at Vacaville High School, Vacaville, California, April 24, 2026. The Thunderbirds are performing in the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25-26, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 22:57
|Photo ID:
|9640408
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-OY799-2041
|Resolution:
|5999x3374
|Size:
|7.06 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Thunderbirds visit Vacaville HS [Image 11 of 11], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.