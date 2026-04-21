Thunderbirds visit Vacaville HS

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Buress, right, Thunderbirds 2/left wing pilot, and Master Sgt. Sandra Centeno, Thunderbirds First Sgt., speak with students at Vacaville High School, Vacaville, California, April 24, 2026. The Thunderbirds are performing in the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25-26, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)