(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunderbirds visit Vacaville HS [Image 5 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Thunderbirds visit Vacaville HS

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" speak with students at Vacaville High School, Vacaville, California, April 24, 2026. The Thunderbirds are performing in the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25-26, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 22:57
    Photo ID: 9640406
    VIRIN: 260424-F-OY799-2145
    Resolution: 6858x3858
    Size: 10.44 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds visit Vacaville HS [Image 11 of 11], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thunderbirds visit Vacaville HS
    Thunderbirds visit Vacaville HS
    Thunderbirds visit Vacaville HS
    Thunderbirds visit Vacaville HS
    Thunderbirds visit Vacaville HS
    Thunderbirds visit Vacaville HS
    Thunderbirds visit Vacaville HS
    Thunderbirds visit Vacaville HS
    Thunderbirds visit Vacaville HS
    Thunderbirds visit Vacaville HS
    Thunderbirds visit Vacaville HS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Airmen
    Thunderbirds
    Freedom250
    AirFreedom250
    Vacaville HS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery