Thunderbirds visit Vacaville HS

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" speaks with students at Vacaville High School, Vacaville, California, April 24, 2026. The Thunderbirds are performing in the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25-26, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)