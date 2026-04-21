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    Navy Commissions USS Idaho [Image 6 of 13]

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    Navy Commissions USS Idaho

    GROTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Darren Moore 

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    260425-N-ME988-1715 NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, Conn. (April 25, 2026) Terry Stackley, official ship sponsor for the Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS Idaho (SSN 799), center, delivers remarks alongside Cmdr. Chad J. Guillerault, Idaho’s commanding officer, right, and Senior Chief Torpedoman’s Mate Jesse H Davis, Idaho’s chief of the boat, during Idaho’s commissioning ceremony at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., April 25, 2026. Idaho is the newest fast-attack submarine and the fifth U.S. Navy vessel named for the Gem State. Idaho and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 4, whose primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, prepared, and committed to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Darren M. Moore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 18:34
    Photo ID: 9640210
    VIRIN: 260425-N-ME988-1715
    Resolution: 5198x3466
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: GROTON, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Navy Commissions USS Idaho [Image 13 of 13], by CPO Darren Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Commissions USS Idaho
    Navy Commissions USS Idaho
    Navy Commissions USS Idaho
    Navy Commissions USS Idaho
    Navy Commissions USS Idaho
    Navy Commissions USS Idaho
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    commissioning ceremony
    Virginia-class submarine
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    USS Idaho (SSN 799)
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