Navy Commissions Submarine USS Idaho

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Darren Moore | 260425-N-ME988-2061 NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, Conn. (April 25, 2026) Cmdr. Chad J. Guillerault, commanding officer of the Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS Idaho (SSN 799), delivers remarks during Idaho’s commissioning ceremony at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., April 25, 2026. Idaho is the newest fast-attack submarine and the fifth U.S. Navy vessel named for the Gem State. Idaho and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 4, whose primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, prepared, and committed to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Darren M. Moore) see less | View Image Page

GROTON, Conn. —The Navy commissioned the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Idaho (SSN 799) in a traditional ceremony held Saturday, April 25, at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.

The ceremony marked the culmination of a multi-year construction process and officially brought the USS Idaho into the fleet. It is the fifth U.S. Navy vessel named for the Gem State. The most recent predecessor, USS Idaho (BB-42), was a New Mexico-class battleship commissioned in 1919 that earned seven battle stars for its service in World War II, including action at Iwo Jima and Okinawa.

U.S. Senator James Risch of Idaho delivered the principal address as the ceremony's keynote speaker.

The Honorable Hung Cao, Acting Secretary of the Navy, also delivered remarks, emphasizing the strategic importance of the new submarine.

"We are a maritime nation, bordering on both the Atlantic and the Pacific. Our commerce depends on safe and secure sea lanes of communication," Cao stated. "President Trump’s commission to our military is simple: to achieve Peace Through Strength. The USS Idaho joins the fleet ready to answer the call to action, in any ocean, at any time."

Cmdr. Chad J. Guillerault, Idaho’s commanding officer, addressed the attendees, speaking on behalf of the crew and the submarine's rich heritage.

“The Idaho connection is more than a name, it is a legacy – a legacy built before us that is being reborn today," Guillerault declared. "I am incredibly proud to be the commissioning captain of a vessel so steeped in tradition... and most importantly, honored to be the captain of a crew so mighty that they have outshone all those before them.”

The ship’s sponsor, Mrs. Teresa Stackley, gave the traditional order to “man our ship and bring her to life,” at which point the crew ceremonially ran aboard to man the submarine.

“This moment is for you, Cmdr. Guillerault, and your crew,” Stackley said. “Please note that when you sail, my heart sails with you.”

Other distinguished speakers at the ceremony included Idaho Governor Brad Little, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Representative Joe Courtney, and U.S. Representative Michael Simpson. Adm. William Houston, Director of Naval Reactors, also provided remarks highlighting the technical achievement and operational readiness of the vessel.

Idaho (SSN 799) is the 26th Virginia-class submarine and the eighth of the advanced Block IV configuration. The submarine was built under a teaming agreement between General Dynamics Electric Boat and HII-Newport News Shipbuilding. The ship was christened on March 16, 2024, at the Electric Boat shipyard in Groton.

As the newest submarine to join the fleet, Idaho (SSN 799) brings cutting-edge warfighting capability to the nation's undersea forces. Virginia-class submarines feature enhanced stealth, sophisticated surveillance capabilities, and special warfare enhancements to meet the Navy’s multi-mission requirements.

These submarines are 7,800 tons, 377 feet in length, and have a beam of 34 feet. They are powered by a nuclear reactor plant that will not require refueling during the planned life of the ship, reducing lifecycle costs and increasing operational availability.

The commissioning of the USS Idaho reinforces the Navy's commitment to maritime superiority and national security. For 250 years, American naval power has projected strength across the globe. That mission continues and intensifies with the addition of the nation's most advanced undersea assets.