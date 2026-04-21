Navy Commissions USS Idaho

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260425-N-ME988-1640 NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, Conn. (April 25, 2026) Electronics Technician (Navigation) 2nd Class Zachary M. Pion, assigned to the Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS Idaho (SSN 799), raises the commissioning pennant during Idaho’s commissioning ceremony at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., April 25, 2026. Idaho is the newest fast-attack submarine and the fifth U.S. Navy vessel named for the Gem State. Idaho and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 4, whose primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, prepared, and committed to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Darren M. Moore)