Mass Enlistment at 2026 NFL Draft

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Future Soldiers and Airmen stand on stage during a multi-service enlistment ceremony at the NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium, April 25, 2026. Approximately 180 individuals took the oath of enlistment, marking the start of their service to the commonwealth and the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)