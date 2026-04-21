Mass Enlistment at 2026 NFL Draft

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Leaders and distinguished guests attend a multi-service enlistment ceremony hosted by the Pennsylvania National Guard during the NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium, April 25, 2026. Michael E. Wegscheider, deputy adjutant general - Pennsylvania National Guard, served as the honorary speaker, while Victoria Vespico, Miss Pennsylvania, engaged with incoming Soldiers and Airmen following the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)