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    Mass Enlistment at 2026 NFL Draft [Image 2 of 8]

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    Mass Enlistment at 2026 NFL Draft

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Leaders and distinguished guests attend a multi-service enlistment ceremony hosted by the Pennsylvania National Guard during the NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium, April 25, 2026. Michael E. Wegscheider, deputy adjutant general - Pennsylvania National Guard, served as the honorary speaker, while Victoria Vespico, Miss Pennsylvania, engaged with incoming Soldiers and Airmen following the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 16:57
    Photo ID: 9640198
    VIRIN: 250425-Z-OK627-1019
    Resolution: 3219x4024
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mass Enlistment at 2026 NFL Draft [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mass Enlistment at 2026 NFL Draft
    Mass Enlistment at 2026 NFL Draft
    Mass Enlistment at 2026 NFL Draft
    Mass Enlistment at 2026 NFL Draft
    Mass Enlistment at 2026 NFL Draft
    Mass Enlistment at 2026 NFL Draft
    Mass Enlistment at 2026 NFL Draft
    Mass Enlistment at 2026 NFL Draft

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    USAF
    NFL Draft
    PAANG
    National Guard

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