Tactical Air Control at Razorback Range

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Tactical Air Control Party Airmen assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, conduct close air support operations training late on April 20th, 2026 at Razorback Range, near Fort Smith, Ark. TACPs maintain minimal heat signatures through the use of night vision and infrared equipment to control the skies at all times of day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)