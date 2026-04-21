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    Tactical Air Control at Razorback Range [Image 20 of 23]

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    Tactical Air Control at Razorback Range

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Adam Walters, a Tactical Air Control Party Airman assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, conducts close air support operations training late on April 20th, 2026 at Razorback Range, near Fort Smith, Ark. TACPs maintain minimal heat signatures through the use of night vision and infrared equipment to control the skies at all times of day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 16:05
    Photo ID: 9640171
    VIRIN: 260420-Z-VT588-1563
    Resolution: 5504x6880
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tactical Air Control at Razorback Range [Image 23 of 23], by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tactical Air Control at Razorback Range
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    Tactical Air Control at Razorback Range
    Tactical Air Control at Razorback Range
    Tactical Air Control at Razorback Range
    Tactical Air Control at Razorback Range
    Tactical Air Control at Razorback Range
    Tactical Air Control at Razorback Range
    Tactical Air Control at Razorback Range
    Tactical Air Control at Razorback Range
    Tactical Air Control at Razorback Range
    Tactical Air Control at Razorback Range
    Tactical Air Control at Razorback Range
    Tactical Air Control at Razorback Range
    Tactical Air Control at Razorback Range
    Tactical Air Control at Razorback Range
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