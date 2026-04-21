Woodland CAS at Razorback Range

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Joseph Morgan | Tactical Air Control Party Airmen assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, prepare for night close air support operations on April 20th, 2026 at Razorback Range, near Fort Smith, Ark. TACPs overcome limited visibility on the battlefield through the use of night vision and infrared equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Joseph Morgan | Tactical Air Control Party Airmen assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations...... read more read more

FORT SMITH, Ark. – Tactical Air Control Party Airmen from the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, conducted close air support training at the 188th Wing’s Razorback Range at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, April 20-21, 2026.

Razorback Range provides ASOS personnel across the country the ability to train in the mission of close air support in a unique, dynamic environment that is supported by the total force, including contract air.

Combat lethality requires effective communication between ground forces and aircrews. Training in an unfamiliar environment, like Razorback, develops the ability to rapidly adjust communication tactics, techniques and procedures.

“We’re the liaison between the ground force commander and the aircrew,” said Master Sgt. Tyler Herlihy, a TACP with the 124th ASOS and the joint terminal air controller instructor for the Razorback exercise. “The nature of our job is very reactionary. So, we train to tackle complex, dynamic situations in simulated combat environments.”

Executing CAS objectives often boils down to knowing what tactical assets are at play.

“Situational awareness is key for JTACs,” said Captain Roger Knizat, a flight commander for the 124th ASOS. “We must be aware of not only our targets, but of all friendly air and ground assets on the battlefield. These exercises allow us to set up communications networks in different environments to induce the chaos that can accompany talking to multiple air and ground assets at once.”

Intelligence and mission planning often establish the who, what and where of a tactical threat. It’s up to TACPs to respond quickly and with precision when threats arise.

“It’s important we do our due diligence and focus on mission planning and objectives, but the game plan often goes out the window on first contact,” said Herlihy. “When it comes to reinforcing fundamentals and having a good operational baseline, places like this range provide a great opportunity to prepare ourselves for those moments.”

Focusing on fundamentals and TTPs aligns with another core principle of the ASOS - contingency planning.

“TACPs are proficient mission planners,” said Kzinat. “We work contingencies into our training and into our plans. You cannot anticipate when something will go wrong in the real world. If you have a well-developed plan and all players are on the same sheet of music, bombs will still make it to their target.”

The 124th ASOS emphasizes training at every level and in every environment, to remain always ready, always there.