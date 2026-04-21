USS Theodore Roosevelt Ordnance Checks

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PACIFIC OCEAN (April 23, 2026) – U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Seth Marsh, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), inspects ordnance on the flight deck, April 23, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9 (CSG 9), is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gary Buckles)