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    US Navy Sailors Perform Maintenance Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 2 of 5]

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    US Navy Sailors Perform Maintenance Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jadyn Beavers 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 24, 2026) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Izaiah Aguirre, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, performs maintenance on an MH-60S Seahawk in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 24, 2026. HSC 8, part of Carrier Air Wing 11 and the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jadyn Beavers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 14:58
    Photo ID: 9640089
    VIRIN: 260424-N-PO081-1003
    Resolution: 4289x2859
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, US Navy Sailors Perform Maintenance Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jadyn Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    CSG 9
    Maintenance

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