US Navy Sailors Perform Maintenance Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

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PACIFIC OCEAN (April 24, 2026) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Izaiah Aguirre, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, performs maintenance on an MH-60S Seahawk in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 24, 2026. HSC 8, part of Carrier Air Wing 11 and the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jadyn Beavers)