Navy Band Southwest in Cortez, Colorado

Musician Third Class Hunter McGuary performs in Cortez, Colorado Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band performed in Cortez, Colorado on April 23 as part of National Parks Navy Week.
From April 20-26, National Parks Navy Week brings Sailors to National Parks across the nation, connecting with communities through performances, educational activities, community events, and service projects.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 10:55
|Photo ID:
|9639961
|VIRIN:
|260423-N-LB807-4219
|Resolution:
|4267x2845
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|CORTEZ, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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